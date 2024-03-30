Volunteers spruce up Batley and Hebden Bridge train stations during the Great British Spring Clean

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Numerous stations operated by Northern, including Batley and Hebden Bridge, were left spotless after volunteers filled dozens of bin bags with litter last week.

The annual event from March 15-31, organised by Keep Britain Tidy, sees thousands of people across the country clean up their local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine volunteers from the Friends of Hebden Bridge Station filled nine bags of rubbish over two hours, cleaning up dog mess, beer cans and fast food containers.

Friends of Batley Station volunteers after they collected litter during the Great British Spring Clean

The group regularly pick litter around the station, tend to gardens outside the entrance and plant a colourful array of flowers along borders which line the footpaths.

Chairman Martin Whittell said: “The station at Hebden Bridge is spectacular and we want to keep it that way.

“We want it to look nice and we get a lot of comments from passengers who come through, especially during the summer months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another eight volunteers from the Friends of Batley Station filled 33 bags of rubbish over four hours in heavy rain, picking up empty bottles, dirty nappies, hub caps and an old Christmas tree stand.

Chair Gwen Lowe said: “The station is a gateway into Batley. We have people coming from all over, so it’s important they arrive at a nice, tidy, colourful and friendly station.

“We’re a lovely group. We’re only small, but we’re like a family and everyone’s got different strengths.”

The spring clean comes after the station group was recognised as a runner-up in the “outstanding organisers” category at the Great British Spring Clean Awards 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said: “We’re grateful to these volunteers who work so hard to keep our stations clean and tidy and hope customers appreciate their efforts.

“I hope those that have dropped litter in the past will use the bins provided in the future.

“We work with hundreds of adoption groups, across our network, who take pride in ensuring their local stations are pleasant and welcoming places to visit.”