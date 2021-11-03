Video captures the moment the M62 was closed as cows walked down the carriageway

National Highways confirmed that the westbound carriageway between junction 27 and junction 25 at Brighouse was closed in the early hours of this morning.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit posted the video of the large cows walking down the stretch of the motorway.

A spokesperson for the unit said: "The M62 west between junctions 26 and 25 has been closed tonight to allow the safe removal of several cows that managed to enter the network.

Cow walking down the M62 (West Yorkshire Police RPU)

"National Highways are working with the local farmer to secure the cattle and open the motorway."

The animals were eventually rounded up and the carriageway re-opened.