The collision happened on the M62 westbound carriageway, between junction 26 (M606, Chain Bar) and junction 25 (Brighouse).

There are now long delays for traffic with eight miles of slow moving traffic, and delays of over an hours above normal journey times, according to National Highways: Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police had said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the westbound M62 near to Junction 25.

