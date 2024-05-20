Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 3,000m of new track has been installed and work carried out on over 13,000m of cables for signalling improvements as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU).

Midweek line closures between April 22 and May 17 saw engineers complete track and signalling work as part of the TRU project, bringing passengers closer to faster, greener and more reliable trains between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

More than 3,000m of new track was installed between Morley and Cottingley stations.

Five redundant signal bases were also removed and work was undertaken to the platforms at Morley Station.

Diversionary routes and replacement buses were used to keep passengers on the move during the work, thanks to collaboration between Network Rail, Northern and TransPennine Express.

Jonathan Hepton, sponsor on the Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “I’d like to thank passengers travelling between Dewsbury and Leeds over the last four weeks for their understanding and support, after train services were affected to allow us to complete these upgrades.

“The improvements are part of a wider programme that will enable greater capacity and improved accessibility at stations along the Transpennine route so that, ultimately, everybody can reap the benefits of quicker, more frequent, and greener trains across the North.”

Chris Nutton, major projects director at TransPennine Express, said: “The work done over these four weeks forms an integral part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, which will transform the journeys of our customers that travel between Huddersfield, Dewsbury, and Leeds.