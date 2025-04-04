The Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) - the programme which is aiming to deliver faster, more frequent, and greener rail services between Manchester, Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Leeds, and York - will receive an additional investment of £415m from the government.

Beyond the transport improvements, TRU is unlocking social and economic benefits for the region, with thousands of jobs and hundreds of apprenticeships being created, and local businesses benefiting from supply chain opportunities.

James Richardson, Managing Director for Transpennine Route Upgrade, said:

“The government’s continued support for TRU is a clear vote of confidence in the work we are doing, which is an enabler to releasing the economic potential of the North.

“This funding supports our onward journey to be truly transformational, delivering faster, more reliable rail services that connect people to jobs, education, and leisure opportunities.

“By improving connectivity and increasing capacity, we are not only enhancing journeys for customers but also helping to drive up investment supporting more housing and more jobs and boosting productivity across the region.”

The TRU programme is delivering more frequent services, up to six fast trains per hour between Leeds and Manchester, plus improved local stopping services; faster journeys – Manchester to York in as little as 63 minutes, and Manchester to Leeds in 41 minutes; greener travel – full route electrification, reducing reliance on diesel and supporting Net Zero ambitions; improved stations – enhancements at key stations to provide a better travel experience and increased accessibility for all passengers; and more freight capacity – enabling up to 15 extra freight trains per day, removing over 1,000 lorries from the roads.

With this latest announcement, it takes the programme to £7.3bn of approved funding and moves TRU even closer to delivering a modern, high-performing railway, that better connects communities across the North.