During the work, a total of 4,000m of new track will be installed between Morley and Cottingley Station, while troughing will be fitted to hold 3,500m of new signal cables.

While this takes place, engineers will also remove five redundant signal bases and carry out work to the platforms at Morley Station.

Environmental and ground surveys will be completed.

The work is part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, a multi-billion pound programme of rail upgrades between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York

Diversionary routes and rail replacement buses will be in operation to keep people on the move, but passengers are advised to plan ahead and check nationalrail.co.uk before travelling.

Paul Sumner, senior sponsor on the Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “I want to thank passengers in advance for bearing with us while we close parts of the railway between Huddersfield and Leeds to complete these major upgrades.

“This important work will ultimately help bring about major improvements for passengers travelling across the North of England, with faster, more reliable and greener services.”

The following TransPennine Express services will be affected:

Services between Huddersfield – Leeds will be diverted and will not run through Dewsbury.

Rail replacement bus services will replace services between Huddersfield – Dewsbury – Leeds.

Rail replacement buses will operate between Huddersfield – Manchester Airport via Stockport.

The following Northern services will be affected:

Services between Leeds – Wigan via Brighouse will be diverted and will not run through Dewsbury.

Rail replacement bus services will run between Halifax – Brighouse – Dewsbury – Leeds.

Chris Nutton, major projects director at TransPennine Express, said: “The major upgrade works that will be done between Huddersfield and Leeds over this four-week period are essential for the delivery of more reliable services for our customers.

“We will be running an amended timetable on our North route while these improvement works are being carried out, diverting trains between Huddersfield and Leeds.

"Rail replacement buses will also be in place to keep customers on the move for more local journeys.