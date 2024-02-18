Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Upgrades in the Morley area will include track drainage and cabling work, while engineers in Dewsbury will replace and enhance telecommunications networks, allowing for future signalling improvements.

Additionally, upgrades are taking place in Huddersfield this weekend as well as next, February 24 and 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In order for this work to be carried out while also keeping customers on the move, some trains will be diverted via different routes and others will be replaced by buses. Passengers can check www.nationalrailenquiries.co.uk to plan their journey ahead of time.

Engineers will be carrying out five days of work across the Transpennine Route from Monday, February 19 until Friday, February 23

Jonathan Hepton, sponsor on the Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “The works being carried out across the Morley, Batley and Dewsbury areas are an important step in the progress being made by the Transpennine Route Upgrade team.

"We’d like to extend our thanks to passengers for their understanding and would like to encourage them to plan ahead and check before they travel.”

The upgrades being carried out are part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), a multi-billion-pound programme of railway upgrades that will enable faster, more reliable, greener services for customers travelling across the Pennines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be changes to TransPennine Express services between Monday, February 19 and Friday, February 23, as follows:

Services between Huddersfield and Leeds will be diverted and will not run through Dewsbury.

Rail replacement bus services will replace services between Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Leeds.

Services from Hull will start/terminate at Leeds.

Services from Saltburn to Manchester Airport will start/terminate at Manchester Victoria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rail replacement buses will operate between Huddersfield and Manchester Airport via Stockport.

There will also be the following changes to Northern services:

Services between Leeds and Wigan via Brighouse will be diverted and will not run through Dewsbury.

Rail replacement bus services will run between Halifax, Brighouse, Dewsbury and Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Nutton, major projects director at TransPennine Express, said: “The work around Morley and Dewsbury is essential for the delivery of more reliable services for our customers, as well as the delivery of the upgraded Morley station.

“We will be running an amended timetable on our North route while these improvement works are being carried out, diverting trains between Huddersfield and Leeds.

"Rail replacement buses will also be in place to keep customers on the move for more local journeys. We'd like to advise customers to check before they travel.”