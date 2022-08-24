Transpennine route upgrade launches campaign to raise awareness of major railway improvements
Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) has launched a new campaign to communicate the benefits of the scheme and the multi-billion-pound programme of improvements which will transform the railway for commuters in North Kirklees.
The marketing campaign, that consists of digital, TV, radio, digital billboards, web, social and in-station, marks the first major multichannel campaign to promote TRU and the benefits of the landmark work to consumers.
At the heart of the campaign is a stop motion animation advert, featuring both TransPennine Express (TPE) and Northern trains, that communicates just some of the many scheme benefits to customers.
The marketing campaign highlights the major, multi-billion-pound programme of improvements which will transform the railway, bringing passengers more frequent, faster, greener trains, running on a better, cleaner and more reliable railway. A big part of the project involves the lines between Dewsbury and Huddersfield.
The improvements will support economic growth in the north and deliver real benefits for passengers, communities and freight services along this vital rail artery.
Daniel Bolton, Transpennine Route Upgrade Senior Marketing Manager, at TPE said: “The new TRU ‘On Track to Better’ campaign is the result of a fantastic collaborative effort across the industry and is designed to raise awareness of the major railway improvements that will take place in a way in which customers can relate to.
“Faster commutes will see longer bedtime stories for parents, a more frequent service will make city visits a more frequent day out and a fully electrified line will mean cleaner air for the people of the North, and these are just some of the large-scale improvements customers will benefit from.”