Passengers face disruption to train services through Huddersfield over four weekends in August, as the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) team completes major work along the route.

Throughout this upgrade period, diversionary routes and rail replacement buses will be in operation as engineers work around the clock to rewire cables, install scaffolding for the refurbishment of Huddersfield station’s roof canopy, renew tracks and complete work on several bridges between Deighton and Mirfield station.

These upgrades are part of the TRU, a multi-billion-pound scheme that aims to bring passengers faster, greener and more reliable trains between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

Services over the August bank holiday weekend will remain unaffected to enable passengers to continue with their journeys as planned.

Work is underway to refurbish Huddersfield station's roof canopy

Gareth Hope, sponsor on the TRU, said: “The rail upgrades for TRU have been progressing well through Huddersfield, with mining mitigation work undertaken and reinforcements to Huddersfield viaduct underway, in advance of new track being installed.

“The next stage of upgrades will see repairs starting on Huddersfield’s historic roof canopy, which is one of the few remaining ‘Euston roof’ examples on the operational railway today, as well as wider work completed along the route.

“This will enable more trains to run on a more reliable railway in the future.”

Chris Nutton, major projects and TRU director at TransPennine Express, said: “The work done over these four weekends forms an essential part of the transformation Huddersfield railway station will undergo as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, which will see the iconic roof restored to its former glory and the station upgraded to the benefit of all of our customers.

“We advise customers to check carefully before travelling. We’ll have extra staff on hand at key stations to help people who are travelling on the weekends affected by this work.

“We’d like to thank our customers in advance for their patience.”

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said: “We’re grateful to all of our customers for their patience whilst work takes place in and around Huddersfield station.

“We’ve worked hard to keep people on trains throughout this work. However, with some trains replaced by buses, we’d advise customers to plan ahead and check before they travel.”

The following services will be affected on Saturdays and Sundays during weekends in August (excluding the bank holiday), with passengers advised to check www.nationalrail.co.uk before they travel:

TPE

Liverpool Lime Street – Manchester Victoria – Newcastle services will be diverted between Manchester Victoria and Dewsbury, not calling at Stalybridge or Huddersfield but calling additionally at Brighouse.

Manchester Airport – Manchester Victoria – Saltburn services will start/terminate at Manchester Victoria instead of Manchester Airport. It will be diverted between Manchester Victoria and Dewsbury, not calling at Huddersfield but calling additionally at Brighouse. On Saturdays only, this service will additionally call at Ravensthorpe and Cottingley.

Manchester Piccadilly – Hull services will only run between Hull and Leeds.

Manchester Piccadilly – Huddersfield (local stopping service) will only run between Manchester Piccadilly and Marsden.

Manchester Piccadilly – Huddersfield – Wakefield Kirkgate – York (limited service, Saturdays only) will only run between Manchester Piccadilly and Marsden.

Leeds – Huddersfield (local stopping service) will not run. Customers travelling from Mirfield, Batley and Morley should use Northern services between Wigan Wallgate – Leeds on Saturdays only.

TPE replacement bus services

Manchester Piccadilly – Huddersfield (direct). Up to every 20 minutes.

Manchester Airport – Stockport – Huddersfield. Hourly service.

Huddersfield – Slaithwaite – Marsden. Hourly service.

Huddersfield – Brighouse (extending to Halifax every hour). Every 30 minutes.

Huddersfield – Deighton – Mirfield (Saturday only). Hourly service.

Huddersfield – Leeds (local stopping – Sunday only). Hourly service.

Huddersfield – Wakefield Kirkgate – Castleford – York (Saturdays only). Limited service.

Northern

The Sheffield – Huddersfield service will terminate at Lockwood instead of Huddersfield, with rail replacement running between Lockwood – Huddersfield.