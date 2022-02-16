TransPennine Express warns of rail disruption due to Storm Dudley

TransPennine Express is warning of potential disruption to services due to Storms Dudley and Eunice

Storm Dudley is likely to cause significant disruption to services, including delays and short-notice cancellations, with speed restrictions in place in Scotland from 4pm today until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Trains will run at reduced speeds between Preston and Edinburgh/Glasgow and anyone planning on travelling on this route should check before they travel and allow extra time.

There may also be disruption to TPE services between Newcastle and Edinburgh because of the difficult weather conditions expected, and customers should check before they travel and allow extra time when making their journey.

Customers can check their services via the TPE website - www.tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates - or at www.nationalrail.co.uk

Customers may defer their journeys until Thursday, February 17, or a full refund can be obtained at https://www.tpexpress.co.uk/help/refunds and there will be no admin fee for this.

Anyone that experiences a delay may be entitled to compensation, with more information available at www.tpexpress.co.uk/help/delay-repay-compensation.

There is likely to be further disruption on Friday, February 18, with Storm Eunice expected to hit many parts of the UK. Customers are advised to check for the latest travel advice on the TPE website.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express, said: “With weather warnings in place across Scotland and parts of Northern England today and a number of speed restrictions in place, we are urging anyone travelling between Preston and Edinburgh/Glasgow and Newcastle to Edinburgh to plan ahead and follow the guidance provided.

“Our number one priority is to keep our customers and colleagues safe, and we will be doing all we can to keep people moving in difficult conditions.

"Anyone planning travel across the affected routes should check carefully, up to the last minute and allow extra time as disruption is likely.”

Customers with questions about their journey can tweet the train company at @TPEAssist or WhatsApp on 07812 223336 and will usually receive a response within 10 minutes.