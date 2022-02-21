Trains unable to call at Mirfield as flooding affects rail network in Yorkshire

Mirfield Station

After significant damage was caused to the network by Storms Dudley and Eunice last week, torrential rain throughout the weekend has seen flooding in Kirkstall, Mirfield and parts of the Calder Valley line between Leeds and Manchester.

While Network Rail teams have spent the weekend monitoring water levels and attempting to clear water from the tracks, the following areas are impacted for the start of service today (Monday):

Flooding at Thackley Tunnel means no trains are running between Leeds and Ilkley/Shipley.

Trains are unable to call at Mirfield.

Network Rail and operators are also making final checks on the condition of the Calder Valley between Leeds and Manchester via Bradford and Rochdale, with the hope that trains will be able to run later this morning, although an amended timetable with be in operation.

Passengers are strongly advised to check their journeys before they travel, and for some routes, not to travel at all.

Matt Rice, route director for Network Rail, said: “As we have seen across much of the network this week, severe weather brings severe challenges for the railway.

"My team have spent the weekend battling the elements but such heavy downpours brought by Storm Franklin have caused multiple sites to flood, which means trains are not able to serve some places for the start of service this morning.

“We would like to reassure passengers that we’ll be doing all that we can to get them moving again and we thank all those impacted for their patience."

The continued adverse weather is expected to continue to cause disruption on many lines early this week.