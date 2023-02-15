Engineers have worked to lay the foundations for new, longer platforms, realign the track and complete drainage work, ready for the new accessible station to be built later this year.

The multi-million-pound upgrade will eventually offer passengers faster, more frequent and greener trains with more seats as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

Network Rail worked with train operators Northern and TransPennine Express to keep passengers moving with diversions via Wakefield, and rail replacement buses in place.

Hannah Lomas, industry programme director for Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “I’d like to thank passengers for bearing with us while we completed nine days of major progress at Morley Station.

“We’re one step closer to delivering huge benefits for passengers travelling through Morley and between York and Manchester. A new, accessible station with longer platforms and a better track layout will help more people travel on faster, more frequent trains.”

The next key piece of work at Morley Station is set to take place in June, which will see the old station demolished, ready for the new station to open for passengers later this year.

Rail Minister, Huw Merriman said: “Once complete, the brand new, fully accessible Morley Station will completely transform the opportunities for local residents.

"Just last week, I was able to see for myself the impact these improvements are already having and meet one of the brilliant apprentices who is helping deliver them.

“Under our £96billion Integrated Rail Plan, this upgrade is just one of many taking place along the Transpennine route and will result in greener, faster and more reliable services for millions of passengers across the North for generations to come.”

