Trains won’t be running through Huddersfield Railway Station this weekend as major improvement works continue.

Passengers are being warned that no trains will go to, from, or through the station this weekend as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU). Instead, train services will be diverted or replaced by buses.

The mammoth, multi-billion pound TRU scheme from Network Rail is set to improve journeys for passengers travelling between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

The aim is to make Northern towns and cities better connected, with more frequent, faster trains and a cleaner, greener railway.

There will be no trains to Huddersfield this weekend

Works at Huddersfield Station include the creation of two new platforms and the extension of existing platforms to improve station capacity, as well as track upgrades to support more trains.

There will be a new footbridge and lifts, plus step-free access from the front entrance to improve accessibility.

The station roof is also being restored, with the roof of the train shed said to be one of the few remaining examples of a ‘Euston roof’ in existence in an operational railway.

On top of this, there will be more toilet facilities, an improved customer information system, and the tearoom repaired, repainted and relocated on its current platform.

Paul Sumner, senior sponsor on the TRU said: “Huddersfield Station is an iconic building and an intrinsic part of West Yorkshire heritage so whilst this series of improvements are necessary, the restoration and retention of its historic features is of paramount importance.