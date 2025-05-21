Traffic & Travel: Slow traffic on the M62 this morning at Chain Bar

By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st May 2025, 08:20 BST
M62placeholder image
M62
Drivers should expect slow traffic on the M62 this morning (Wednesday).

There’s slow traffic on the M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

Drivers are facing severe delays of eleven minutes and easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).

Else where in West Yorkshire there are delays of eight minutes and increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse).

Related topics:TrafficM62TravelDrivers
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice