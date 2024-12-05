Traffic & travel: Major West Yorkshire motorway M606 is CLOSED northbound due to a vehicle fire

Drivers are facing delays on the M606 this morning following a vehicle fire that has closed the motorway.

National Highways shared: “The M606 in West Yorkshire is closed northbound between J1 (M62 J26) and J3 (near Bradford) due to a heavy goods vehicle fire.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“National Highways Traffic Officers and service providers are also in attendance.

M62

“Traffic caught within the closure is in the process of being released past the scene in lane 3.”

Traffic is being diverted via local routes.

Drivers on the M606 are seeing delays of 26 minutes southbound and there is a knock on to the M62 with delays on Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and Chain Bar.