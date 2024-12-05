Traffic & travel: Major West Yorkshire motorway M606 is CLOSED northbound due to a vehicle fire

By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Dec 2024, 08:38 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 08:47 BST
Drivers are facing delays on the M606 this morning following a vehicle fire that has closed the motorway.

National Highways shared: “The M606 in West Yorkshire is closed northbound between J1 (M62 J26) and J3 (near Bradford) due to a heavy goods vehicle fire.

Emergency services are in attendance.

“National Highways Traffic Officers and service providers are also in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
M62placeholder image
M62

“Traffic caught within the closure is in the process of being released past the scene in lane 3.”

Traffic is being diverted via local routes.

Drivers on the M606 are seeing delays of 26 minutes southbound and there is a knock on to the M62 with delays on Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and Chain Bar.

Related topics:TrafficEmergency servicesDriversWest YorkshireBradford
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice