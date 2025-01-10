Traffic & travel: Lane closed and delays on M62 Eastbound from J22 to J23
Drivers are facing delays on the M62 this morning (Friday).
One lane is closed and traffic is queueing due to a stalled vehicle on M62 Eastbound.
The incident is from J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) to J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield).
Drivers are facing severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.