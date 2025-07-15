Traffic & Travel: Drivers and buses face diversions as Cleckheaton road closed for two months

Westfield Lane in Scholes is set to be closed for two months to allow for works to take place

Westfield Lane in Scholes is set to be closed for two months to allow for works to take place.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a road closure and temporary traffic lights around the area until September 21.

The notice for the works reads: “Notice is hereby given that the Council of the Borough of Kirklees by reason of works proposed to be carried out on or near the road has made an Order the effect of which will be that no person shall cause or permit any vehicle to proceed in that length of Westfield Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, from its junction with Whitehall Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“North bound for approximately 65 metres provided that such prohibition shall not extend to vehicles being used in connection with the works to be carried out on or near the closed length of road or to vehicles requiring access up to the point(s) of the closure.

“Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.”

There is an alternative route for vehicles impacted by the closure via Westfield Lane, Town Gate, Griffe Road, Whitehall Road and vice versa.

Bus passengers also face diversions.

Metro Travel News shared: “Scholes Westfield Lane is closed due to roadworks from today Monday 14 July until Sunday 21 September.

“Arriva Yorkshire 255 is diverting via Griffe Road and Whitehall Road.

“We appreciate your patience whilst these works are ongoing.”