Traffic on the M1: Collision leads to lane closures and delays on M1 between Wakefield and Dewsbury

The accident took place on the M1 northbound between Junction 39 and Junction 40 earlier this afternoon.

Motorists are still facing numerous delays on the M1 following a road traffic collision earlier today.

A collision on the M1 northbound between Junction 39 (Wakefield) and Junction 40 (Wakefield/Dewsbury) has led to traffic disruption this afternoon (Wednesday).

Motorists are facing delays of up to half an hour, due to an accident involving a rolled over vehicle.

The AA reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to rolled over vehicle on M1 Northbound from J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield/Durkar) to J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett/Wakefield).”

Traffic was held at around 4pm this afternoon and released at 4:24pm – but delays are still expected into the evening.