Traffic on the M1: Collision leads to lane closures and delays on M1 between Wakefield and Dewsbury
Motorists are still facing numerous delays on the M1 following a road traffic collision earlier today.
A collision on the M1 northbound between Junction 39 (Wakefield) and Junction 40 (Wakefield/Dewsbury) has led to traffic disruption this afternoon (Wednesday).
Motorists are facing delays of up to half an hour, due to an accident involving a rolled over vehicle.
The AA reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to rolled over vehicle on M1 Northbound from J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield/Durkar) to J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett/Wakefield).”
Traffic was held at around 4pm this afternoon and released at 4:24pm – but delays are still expected into the evening.
