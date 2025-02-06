Drivers are being warned they could be delayed by roadworks in Dewsbury, Batley and Mirfield this month.

Kirklees Council has listed these planned work for February, which include the replacement of gas mains in Dewsbury and resurfacing on a Mirfield street.

Below is a summary of some of the upcoming works in Kirklees – the type of work, where it will be happening and between what dates:

Traffic signal repairs at Black Road/Edgerton Road, Huddersfield – includes road closures – 02/02/25 – 21/02/25

Gas mains replacement at Edge Road, High Street and Judy Haigh Lane, Thornhill – 03/02/25-10/02/25

Traffic calming at Deighton Lane, Healy Lane, Throstle Nest and Trafalgar Street, Batley – 03/02/25 – 10/02/25

Resurfacing at Sunny Bank Avenue, Mirfield – 04/02/25-14/02/25

Electrical infrastructure works at Chidswell Lane, Dewsbury – 10/02/25 – 21/02/25

Kerbing and surfacing at Birchencliffe Hill Road, Lindley – 17/02/25 – 14/03/25

Carriageway works at Far Dene, Kirkburton – 17/02/25 – 21/02/25

Gas mains replacement at The Combs, Thornhill 17/02/25 – 14/03/25