A list of upcoming road closures and diversions in North Kirklees.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following list contains upcoming road closures in Liversedge, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike and Batley.

The closures were announced October 30, and will take place during November.

Liversedge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upcoming road closures in North Kirklees. Picture: James Hardisty

Valley Road: Closed from its junction with Bradford Road to its junction with Halifax Road from November 17 to 28. Diversion via Bradford Road, Leeds Road, Halifax Road and vice versa.

Dewsbury

Bradford Road: Closed from its junction with Dewsbury Ring Road to its junction with Spinkwell Mill Apartment access road from November 17 to 24 between the hours of 10pm and 5am. Diversions via: Dewsbury Ring Road, Leeds Road, A6029, A650 Britannia Road/Bruntcliffe Road, Leeds Road, A652 Bradford Road and vice versa; or via Bradford Road, Huddersfield Road, Webster Hill, Dewsbury Ring Road and vice versa.

Fir Avenue/Fir Parade/Fir Walk: Closed from both junctions with Huddersfield Road (whole estate) from November 3 to 16. No Diversion available.

Heckmondwike

Batley Road: Closed from outside 3, Batley Road to outside 51, Batley Road from November 6 to 7 between the hours of 10pm to 6am. Diversion via the unaffected length of Batley Road, White Lee Road, Leeds Road, Frost Hill, Flush, Westgate, High Street and vice versa.

Batley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oaks Road: Closed from its junction with Bridle Street to outside Oaks Cottage from November 5 to 21. No diversion available.

Check the Reporter website each week for the latest road closure announcements for North Kirklees.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/