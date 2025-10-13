Traffic and travel: Two road closures for Kirklees drivers to avoid in October

By Catherine Gannon
Published 13th Oct 2025, 19:00 BST
Here are two upcoming road closures and diversions which have been announced for North Kirklees.

The following road closures will take place in Heckmondwike and Mirfield, and were announced by Kirklees Council on October 9.

Both road closures will take place so that works can be carried out.

Heckmondwike

Road closures taking place in Heckmondwike and Mirfield in October. Picture: Google/James Hardistyplaceholder image
Road closures taking place in Heckmondwike and Mirfield in October. Picture: Google/James Hardisty

Bath Road: Closed from 1, Bath Road to the junction with High Street on October 29. Diversion available via the unaffected length of Bath Road, Cemetery Road, Westgate, and High Street (clockwise only from Bath Road).

Mirfield

Steanard Lane: Closed from its junction with Huddersfield Road to its junction with Boathouse Lane on October 26. Diversion available via the unaffected length of Steanard Lane, Granny Lane, Calder Road, Newgate, Huddersfield Road and vice versa.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times for both road closures.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit the Public Notice Portal at: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

