Traffic and travel: Roadworks in Batley, Dewsbury and Huddersfield residents need to know about this month
Roadworks taking place across Kirklees this month include areas of Batley and Dewsbury.
Uutilities works will begin at Providence Street and Pump Lane in Dewsbury and there will also be resurfacing, patching and highways maintenance at Bradford Road and Birkhouse Lane in Huddersfield.
Here are some of the borough’s works getting underway this month according to Kirklees Council.
Resurfacing, patching and highways maintenance:
- Bradford Road, Huddersfield – 01/11/24 until 10/11/24
- Cumberworth Road, Skelmanthorpe – 04/11/24 until 15/11/24
- Schools Lane, Liversedge – 11/11/24 until 15/11/24
- Ray Gate, Mount – 11/11/24 until 15/11/24
- Glebe Street, Huddersfield – 11/11/24 until 22/11/24
- Birkhouse Lane, Huddersfield – 12/11/24 until 16/11/24
- Brownhill Road, Batley – 18/11/24 until 22/11/24
- Wakefield Road, Clayton West – 19/11/24 until 17/12/24
- Carver Street, Cleckheaton – 25/11/24 until 29/11/24
Working on Structure
- New Hey Road, Salendine Nook – 02/11/24 until 11/04/25
Utilities works
- Providence Street, Dewsbury – 11/11/24 until 29/11/24
- Grange Street, Marsden – 18/11/24 until 29/11/24
- Pump Lane, Dewsbury – 25/11/24 until 13/12/24