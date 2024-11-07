Traffic and travel: Roadworks in Batley, Dewsbury and Huddersfield residents need to know about this month

By Abigail Marlow
Published 7th Nov 2024, 16:00 BST
Roadworks taking place across Kirklees this month include areas of Batley and Dewsbury.

Uutilities works will begin at Providence Street and Pump Lane in Dewsbury and there will also be resurfacing, patching and highways maintenance at Bradford Road and Birkhouse Lane in Huddersfield.

Here are some of the borough’s works getting underway this month according to Kirklees Council.

Resurfacing, patching and highways maintenance:

Roadworks will be taking place across Kirklees this monthplaceholder image
Roadworks will be taking place across Kirklees this month
  • Bradford Road, Huddersfield – 01/11/24 until 10/11/24
  • Cumberworth Road, Skelmanthorpe – 04/11/24 until 15/11/24
  • Schools Lane, Liversedge – 11/11/24 until 15/11/24
  • Ray Gate, Mount – 11/11/24 until 15/11/24
  • Glebe Street, Huddersfield – 11/11/24 until 22/11/24
  • Birkhouse Lane, Huddersfield – 12/11/24 until 16/11/24
  • Brownhill Road, Batley – 18/11/24 until 22/11/24
  • Wakefield Road, Clayton West – 19/11/24 until 17/12/24
  • Carver Street, Cleckheaton – 25/11/24 until 29/11/24

Working on Structure

  • New Hey Road, Salendine Nook – 02/11/24 until 11/04/25

Utilities works

  • Providence Street, Dewsbury – 11/11/24 until 29/11/24
  • Grange Street, Marsden – 18/11/24 until 29/11/24
  • Pump Lane, Dewsbury – 25/11/24 until 13/12/24
Related topics:TrafficDewsburyBatleyHuddersfieldKirklees
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice