Traffic and travel: New speed bump proposed for road near Batley Station
The speed bump would be installed on Rouse Mill Lane – which runs parallel to station road – and centred south-east of property number 15 and the adjacent electric sub-station.
The council has submitted the proposal as a traffic calming measure.
The speed bump suggested would be a single plateau running kerb to kerb.
It would be flat in profile with a maximum height of 75mm and a maximum length of 8m, including 1.5m ramps at a 1:20 gradient.
Comments or objections should be made before October 2 to [email protected] quoting reference DEV/HG/D126-236
Further information about the proposal can be found at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/trafficregulation