Traffic and travel: New speed bump proposed for road near Batley Station

By Catherine Gannon
Published 12th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Kirklees Council has proposed installing a speed bump on a road near Batley Station.

The speed bump would be installed on Rouse Mill Lane – which runs parallel to station road – and centred south-east of property number 15 and the adjacent electric sub-station.

The council has submitted the proposal as a traffic calming measure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The speed bump suggested would be a single plateau running kerb to kerb.

A new speed bump could be installed on Rouse Mill Lane in Batley, near to the railway station. Picture: Googleplaceholder image
A new speed bump could be installed on Rouse Mill Lane in Batley, near to the railway station. Picture: Google

It would be flat in profile with a maximum height of 75mm and a maximum length of 8m, including 1.5m ramps at a 1:20 gradient.

Comments or objections should be made before October 2 to [email protected] quoting reference DEV/HG/D126-236

Further information about the proposal can be found at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/trafficregulation

Related topics:TrafficKirklees Council
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice