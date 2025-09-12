Kirklees Council has proposed installing a speed bump on a road near Batley Station.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The speed bump would be installed on Rouse Mill Lane – which runs parallel to station road – and centred south-east of property number 15 and the adjacent electric sub-station.

The council has submitted the proposal as a traffic calming measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The speed bump suggested would be a single plateau running kerb to kerb.

A new speed bump could be installed on Rouse Mill Lane in Batley, near to the railway station. Picture: Google

It would be flat in profile with a maximum height of 75mm and a maximum length of 8m, including 1.5m ramps at a 1:20 gradient.

Comments or objections should be made before October 2 to [email protected] quoting reference DEV/HG/D126-236

Further information about the proposal can be found at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/trafficregulation