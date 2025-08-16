Here are the latest road closures announced by Kirklees Council for Mirfield, Liversedge and Batley.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following list contains temporary road closures for works to be carried out during August and September, as well as diversions for drivers to avoid them.

Mirfield

Wood Lane: Closed from Helm Lane to near Waterside Walk from 8am, August 18 to 6pm, August 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upcoming road closures in North Kirklees. Picture: James Hardisty

Alternative routes will be available via Helm Lane, Paul Lane, Bog Green Lane, Colne Bridge Road, Cooper Bridge Road, Leeds Road, Huddersfield Road, Wood Lane and vice versa.

Batley

Staincliffe Hall Road, Deighton Lane, Healey: Closed from its junction with Halifax Road to its junction with West Park Road from 8am, August 22 to 6pm, August 27.

Alternative routes will be available via Healey Lane, West Park Road, Common Road, Halifax Road and vice versa.

Lowood Lane: Closed from its junction with Field Head Lane to its junction with Dark Lane from September 1 to 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternative routes will be available via Field Head Lane, Middlegate, High Street, Nelson Street, Gelderd Road, Dark Lane and vice versa.

Liversedge

Valley Road, Millbridge: Closed at its junction with Bradford Road from September 1 to 26.

Alternative routes will be available via Valley Road, Halifax Road, Knowler Hill, Bradford Road and vice versa.

The above roads will remain open to pedestrians throughout the closures.

The closures were announced by the council on August 14.

You can stay up to date on upcoming road closures in North Kirklees by checking the Reporter website, where we publish the latest closure announcements each week.