Traffic and travel: ‘Essential travel only’ warning as gritters deployed in Kirklees
Kirklees Council has warned people to ‘only travel if essential’ after heavy snow hits Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.
The council’s ‘GritterTwitter’ page, Kirklees Winter, said their teams were out from 5am today (Friday), gritting the area’s roads.
A post said: “Living that 5am grit life! We will be out all day again but there is only so much we can do against the might of Mother Nature. Please only travel if essential, plan your route and take extra care.”
National Highways have also advised road users to “check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys.”
A number of schools in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen have already shut their doors due to the adverse weather.