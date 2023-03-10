News you can trust since 1858
Traffic and travel: ‘Essential travel only’ warning as gritters deployed in Kirklees

Kirklees Council has warned people to ‘only travel if essential’ after heavy snow hits Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.

By Adam Cheshire
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 8:07am

The council’s ‘GritterTwitter’ page, Kirklees Winter, said their teams were out from 5am today (Friday), gritting the area’s roads.

A post said: “Living that 5am grit life! We will be out all day again but there is only so much we can do against the might of Mother Nature. Please only travel if essential, plan your route and take extra care.”

National Highways have also advised road users to “check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys.”

Kirklees Council has warned people to ‘only travel if essential’ after heavy snow causes disruption to roads and schools.
A number of schools in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen have already shut their doors due to the adverse weather.

