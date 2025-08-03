A list of upcoming road closures in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Cleckheaton.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dewsbury

Fixby Lane: Closed from either side of Pendle Hill Grange from Wednesday, August 6, to Friday, August 8.

Alternative routes will be available via Falhouse Lane, Clough Lane, Tanhouse Lane, Liley Lane, Back Lane, Fixby Lane and vice versa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upcoming road closures in North Kirklees. Picture: James Hardisty

Falhouse Lane: Closed from property number three to Quarry House from Monday, August 4 to Wednesday, August 6.

Alternative routes will be available via Falhouse Lane, Clough Lane, Tanhouse Lane, Liley Lane, Back Lane, Fixby Lane and vice versa.

Batley

Cross Street: Closed from its junction with Commercial Street to Wards Hill on Wednesday, August 6 from 8am to 6pm.

An alternative route will be available via Wellington Street, Commercial Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Lane: Closed from its junction with Saville Street to its junction with Peter Hill for more than 14 weeks from Monday, August 4 at 7am, to Friday, November 14 at 5pm.

Alternative routes will be available via: Commonside, Wood Lane, Mill Lane, Rouse Mill Lane, Bradford Road, Jack Lane; and Commonside, Crackenedge Lane, Greaves Road, Bradford Road, Jack Lane.

Staincliffe Hall Road: Closed from its junction with Halifax Road to its junction with West Park Road from Friday, August 22 at 8am to Wednesday, August 27 at 6pm.

Alternative routes will be available via Healey Lane, West Park Road, Common Road, Halifax Road and vice versa.

Mirfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood Lane: Closed from its junction with Helm Lane to near Waterside Walk from Monday, August 18 at 8am to Wednesday, August 27 at 6pm.

Alternative routes will be available via Helm Lane, Paul Lane, Bog Green Lane, Colne Bridge Road, Cooper Bridge Road, Leeds Road, Huddersfield Road, Wood Lane and vice versa.

All above roads will remain open to pedestrians throughout the closures.

Cleckheaton

Footpath SPE/24/40 off Whitechapel Road: Closed from its junction with Whitechapel Road to Footpath SPE/42/30 to near The Priory Pub for more than five months from Thursday, August 7 to Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Alternative routes will be available via Footpath SPE/42/30, footpath SPE/42/40, footpath SPE/42/10, Snelsins Road, Snelsins Lane, Bradford Road, Whitechapel Road and vice versa.