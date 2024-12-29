Thornhill Trojans rugby league club receives grant from Transpennine Route Upgrade community fund to redecorate building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) has marked the end of the year by giving £175,000 of funding to the recipients of its community fund.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new initiative from TRU, which launched in 2024, will see the funds given to community groups, schools and charities to create or enhance community-focused facilities, spaces and places across the 70-mile Transpennine route.

A total of 28 organisations were successful in their applications to the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those was Thornhill Trojans amateur rugby league club, who will use the funding to paint and decorate their community centre.

Thornhill Trojans were among the groups to receive funding from the TRU community fund

A club spokesperson said: “We’re really grateful for the grant to be able to upgrade the club which is much-needed in the area.

“It could do with a lick of paint and hopefully, fingers crossed, it will bring more people into the club.”

Anna Humphries, head of sustainability and social value for TRU, said: “We are delighted to have offered this funding to 28 fantastic organisations along the Transpennine route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The establishment of the TRU community fund has been a big milestone for the programme, and we’re excited to see the positive impact it will have on local communities in the coming years.”

Other groups to have submitted successful funding bids include Woodscape, near Huddersfield, who will replace machinery needed to help restore woodland and enable improvements to the group’s community allotment, and Incredible Edible in Leeds, who will use the money for a “Gardening for Well-being Project”, where participants will be taught how to grow food, improve their well-being through gardening and provide fresh food for local residents.

Further funding is planned to be released by TRU in 2025.