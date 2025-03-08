The roadworks that could cause delays for drivers in Cleckheaton and Shaw Cross
Kirklees Council has published its monthly roundup of some of the roadworks getting underway this month – and they include some in Cleckheaton and Shaw Cross.
Below are some of the planned roadworks to go ahead this month:
- Oxford Road, Cleckheaton – 03/03/25-07/03/25 – Repair wall
- Riley Lane, Huddersfield – 03/03/25-28/03/25 – Mains replacement
- Half Moon Street and Upperhead Row, Huddersfield – 16/03/25-23/03/25 – Carriageway resurfacing
- Bulay Road, Huddersfield – 17/03/25 – 19/03/25 – Pipe replacement
- Chidswell Lane, Shaw Cross – 17/03/25 – 28/03/25 – Electrical works
- Clough Road, Golcar – 24/03/25-28/03/25 – Locate and clear blockage
- Burfitts Road, Huddersfield – 29/03/25 – 05/04/25 – Patching works
- Moorside, Cleckheaton – 31/03/25 – 25/04/25 – Patching works
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.