The roadworks that could cause delays for drivers in Cleckheaton and Shaw Cross

Kirklees Council has published its monthly roundup of some of the roadworks getting underway this month – and they include some in Cleckheaton and Shaw Cross.

Below are some of the planned roadworks to go ahead this month:

Oxford Road, Cleckheaton – 03/03/25-07/03/25 – Repair wall

Riley Lane, Huddersfield – 03/03/25-28/03/25 – Mains replacement

Half Moon Street and Upperhead Row, Huddersfield – 16/03/25-23/03/25 – Carriageway resurfacing

Bulay Road, Huddersfield – 17/03/25 – 19/03/25 – Pipe replacement

Chidswell Lane, Shaw Cross – 17/03/25 – 28/03/25 – Electrical works

Clough Road, Golcar – 24/03/25-28/03/25 – Locate and clear blockage

Burfitts Road, Huddersfield – 29/03/25 – 05/04/25 – Patching works

Moorside, Cleckheaton – 31/03/25 – 25/04/25 – Patching works