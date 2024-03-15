Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 10-week road closure will be in place from Monday, April 8, with works expected to be completed around Monday, June 17 at Ravensthorpe Road, between Station Approach and Calder Road, and the Veolia Waste Management site.

Yorkshire Water is redirecting two high pressure water mains to facilitate the TRU developments. To coincide with the road closure and minimise further disruption, Northern Powergrid will also complete repair works to its electric cables in the area at the same time.

Councillor Moses Crook, Kirklees Council’s portfolio holder for housing and highways, said: “The work being undertaken by Yorkshire Water and Northern Powergrid at Ravensthorpe Road is an excellent example of collaborative working between the council and utilities companies.

"This cooperative approach clearly puts residents and local businesses at the forefront of planning and by completing works during the same period, we are minimising inconvenience and optimising efficiency, ensuring a smoother experience for everyone.”

Before these works begin, a range of activities are due to take place along Fall Lane from Thursday, March 21, as part of the TRU project.

While vegetation management, and preparation work for the Dewsbury railway improvements take place, Network Rail will also carry out its own strengthening works to the railway bridge at Forge Lane, with two-way traffic signals in place between mid-April and mid-June.

Digital variable messaging signs (VMS) will be in place in advance of the works starting, displaying details of key information. Signed diversion routes for traffic will be in place, and a spokesperson said the works will be completed as quickly as possible to ensure minimal disruption to local residents, businesses and road users.

The main diversion route is using the unaffected section of Ravensthorpe Road, Lees Hall Road, Brewery Lane, Station Road, Savile Road, A638 Aldams Road, Webster Hill, A644 Huddersfield Road and back to Calder Road.

The diversion route for vehicles greater than 7.5T is using Ingham Road and Slaithwaite Road.