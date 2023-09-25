Ten weeks of overnight closures set to begin on the M62 between junctions 26 and 27 for resurfacing work
The motorway will be resurfaced in both directions between junctions 26 (Chain Bar) and 27 (Gildersome), with the aim of creating smoother journeys. The work is expected to be completed by Thursday, November 30.
The eastbound carriageway will be closed overnight, 8pm to 6am, Monday to Friday, between Monday, September 25 and Wednesday, November 1, while the motorway will be closed westbound, 8pm to 6am, Monday to Friday, between Thursday, November 2 and Thursday, November 30.
At the same time, National Highways will also service lighting and CCTV motorway monitoring cameras, clear drainage gullies, carry out litter picking, as well as cut verges and vegetation.
Raymond Mcloughlin, National Highways project manager, said: “We’re aiming to improve this stretch of motorway, making it smoother and safer.
"We’re carrying out this work overnight when traffic is at its lightest, to keep disruption to a minimum, but we appreciate this may cause some disruption for drivers planning to travel during the closures.
“We want to thank drivers in advance for their patience and hope to have this carried out as soon as we can.”
In addition to the main carriageway, there will also be some selected closures on the following slip roads:
Junction 26 eastbound entry slip.
Junction 26 westbound exit slip.
Junction 27 eastbound exit slip including the M621 link road.
A fully signed diversion will be in place via the A58 and A650.
This work is not expected to be carried out over weekends. All work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in poor conditions.
For more information, visit: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/yorkshire-and-north-east/yorkshire-and-north-east-maintenance-schemes/