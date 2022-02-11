Strikes to hit TransPennine Express train services over next four weekends

A TransPennine Express Nova train

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on TransPennine Express (TPE) will walk out on February 13, 20, 27 and March 6 – in a move that will affect trains serving Leeds and surrounding stations.

The conductors will also refuse to work overtime from February 14 until further notice.

The company released an amended timetable for the first strike that will see a “significant” reduction in services and passengers have been advised not to travel on strike days and to plan journeys for either side of the industrial action.

TPE said it would operate a limited service on Sunday on the following routes: Manchester to York via Huddersfield and Leeds; York to Scarborough; Edinburgh to Carlisle; Manchester Piccadilly to Sheffield; and Doncaster to Cleethorpes.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “TPE conductors who kept the trains running throughout the pandemic have been left with no choice but to take strike action after being given a flat no to their reasonable request to close the pay gap between themselves and other TransPennine workers by bosses who have mostly been at home throughout the Covid crisis.

“To add insult to injury, conductors on Northern Trains working alongside TPE conductors have reached agreement for a small payment of 2p for a new method of checking tickets.

“Meanwhile, TPE conductors have modestly asked for, and been refused, the same small payment for doing these checks.

"Our members refuse to be treated unfairly and will be continuing with industrial action until the pay discrimination is dealt with.”

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are disappointed that RMT has chosen to disrupt people’s journeys at a time when the rail industry continues to feel the impact of the pandemic.

“We are doing all we can to keep our customers moving, but we simply will not be able to operate a timetable that provides a regular service.

"We will continue to review our strike response timetables and will seek to provide additional services where possible.

“This Sunday, do not travel unless you have to. If your journey is vital, allow plenty of extra time."

