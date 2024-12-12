Station Road in Mirfield will be partially closed over the course of the festive season to allow for Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) works.

Throughout December, the TRU team will be carrying out work at Mirfield station that will see the partial closure of the road to vehicles and pedestrians.

The road will be closed from 10am to 8am on Saturday, December 14 and Saturday, December 21, while it will also be closed from 9pm on Tuesday, December 24 to 4.30am on Friday, December 27.

Anyone who uses this route is encouraged to check roadworks.org for the latest information and the most up to date diversionary routes.

The work in Mirfield involves increasing the number of railway lines from three to four, reconstructing the platforms and providing step free access through a new, accessible footbridge with lifts.

A new station entrance concourse on Station Road will also be built, including lift access from the road to platform level. In addition, the station car park will be upgraded with new blue badge parking areas and improved cycle parking facilities.

An extension to Platform 3 has been successfully completed and is now in operation, which has enabled piling work to take place at the station to install the foundations for the new footbridge.

Signalling work has been completed to support the platform modification, and track formation work has been undertaken ready for new track to be installed next year.

Jonathan Hepton, Project Sponsor for Transpennine Route Upgrade, said:

“This work takes Mirfield a step closer to realising the full benefits of the TRU programme. When the station is completed, it will be fully accessible for the first time and enable faster, more reliable services to travel through the area and beyond.

“I’d like to thank local residents in advance for their patience as we complete these upgrades and I’d encourage people to plan their journeys ahead of time.”

Access will remain in place to Lidl, the Navigation Tavern and to properties on Brewery Wharf during the closures.

The next stage of upgrades in the town of Mirfield involves further piling work for the footbridge foundations, removing sections of the old bridge deck over Station Road and demolishing part of the wall on Station Road to form the new station entrance.