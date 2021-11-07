Stagecoach offers free UK travel for veterans on November 11 and 14

Free travel will be available for veterans and military personnel on all Stagecoach operated bus and tram services on November 11 and Remembrance Sunday

The commitment to free travel, which will be ongoing every year, comes on the back of Stagecoach’s newly launched employee-led Veterans Network.

The network was launched to allow Stagecoach colleagues to come together as one voice to make change, raise awareness, help influence business decisions and introduce new ways of working to make the company even stronger.

The Veterans Network is also currently engaging with the armed forces on a recruitment campaign directly targeting those who are leaving the military to find job opportunities at Stagecoach.

As a cause that is close to the hearts of its employees and customers, Stagecoach has been a long-time supporter of the Poppy Appeal, and in addition to free travel on November 11 and 14, Stagecoach will be operating a number of poppy buses across its network, including Merseyside and South Lancashire, Cumbria and North Lancashire, Portsmouth and Aldershot.

Poppies will also be displayed on the front of a number of buses across the country, with some of the destination blinds showing the messaging “We will remember them”.

Employees across Stagecoach will also be asked to honour the minutes’ silence.

Stagecoach has also been a member of the Armed Force Covenant since March 2015, recognising the value of serving personnel, regular and reservists, veterans and military families to both the country and businesses across the country.

With Remembrance services planned at memorials across UK, it is hoped that people wishing to pay their respects will take up the offer to travel for free to the service of their choice.

This commitment from Stagecoach allows for the business to unite and offer the same experience to all military and ex-military customers, and it will continue each year on November 11 and the following Sunday, as well as Armed Forces Weekend.

Simon Tramalloni, co-lead for the Stagecoach Veterans Network who previously served in the armed forces, said: “Stagecoach has a strong commitment to supporting the armed forces and our veterans, and it’s great that we are able to offer free bus and tram travel across the whole country as we mark Remembrance Day.

“We have thousands of ex-forces personnel working across our business and having the new Veterans Network is allowing us to build on the work that Stagecoach has led over many years and identify how else we can support those veterans already working for us and those that may want to come and join the company.