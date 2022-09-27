And one is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A58, from 9pm January 10 to 6am October 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 30, carriageway closure with 24/7 lane three closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.

M62 West, smart motorway

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 9pm September 28 to 5am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 21 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M621, from 9pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 anticlockwise, junction 1 to junction 27, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 26 to junction 27, Lane closure for inspection works.

• A58, from 10pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26 and M606 northbound, junction 26, slip road and link road closures for technology repair works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M606, from 10pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 26 to junction 27, Lane closure for technology works.