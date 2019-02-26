Severe delays of almost TWENTY minutes on M62 in West Yorkshire

Motorists are being warned of delays of up to 18 minutes on the M62 in West Yorkshire this morning.
A broken down vehicle in lane one of the eastbound carriageway is causing lengthy tailbacks at junction 26 for Chain Bar.
READ MORE: Train services in Leeds disrupted for over 12 hours due to overhead electric wire issue return to normal
Highways England say traffic officers are en-route to the scene, with the AA reporting that jams are already stretching back to junction 25.
For the latest traffic and travel updates from around Leeds - join our new Facebook group here.
For the latest on Yorkshire's motorway network - this is the Facebook group for you.
More to follow.