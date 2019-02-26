Severe delays of almost TWENTY minutes on M62 in West Yorkshire

Motorists are being warned of delays of up to 18 minutes on the M62 in West Yorkshire this morning.

A broken down vehicle in lane one of the eastbound carriageway is causing lengthy tailbacks at junction 26 for Chain Bar.

Highways England say traffic officers are en-route to the scene, with the AA reporting that jams are already stretching back to junction 25.

A broken down vehicle in lane one of the eastbound carriageway is causing lengthy tailbacks at junction 26 for Chain Bar. PIC: Highways England

More to follow.