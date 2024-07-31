Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People travelling through Dewsbury and Liversedge may face some disruption over the coming weeks as a series of roadworks get underway.

Roads will be resurfaced and gas mains will be replaced at Dewsbury’s John Ormsby VC Way, and Listing Lane and Valley Road in Liversedge.

Meantime, £750,000 works will be continuing on the Queensgate and Shorehead stretch of Huddersfield Ring Road.

Here, new curbs, upgraded traffic signals and resurfaced roads, will be introduced.

The roadworks are planned for the coming weeks

Below is a roundup of roadworks taking place across the borough between Monday, July 29 and Sunday, August 25:

Lily Lane, Mirfield – 29/07/24 to 12/08/24 – Rebuilding sections of damaged wall – Kirklees Council

John Ormsby V C Way, Dewsbury – 31/07/24 to 16/08/24 – Replace gas mains – Northern Gas Network

Woodhead Road, Lockwood – 06/08/24 to 08/08/24 – Utilities works – Yorkshire Water

Listing Lane and Valley Road, Liversedge – 12/08/24 to 30/08/24 – Replace gas mains – Northern Gas Networks

Sugar Lane, Dewsbury – 12/08/24 to 01/09/24 – Carriageway resurfacing – Kirklees Council

Lower Wellhouse Road, Huddersfield – 12/08/24 to 11/10/24 – Reconstruct burr wall – Kirklees Council

Royd Street, Milnsbridge – 12/08/24 to 25/10/24 – Bridge strengthening – Kirklees Council

Town End Road, Holmfirth – 14/08/24 to 16/08/24 – Utilities works – Yorkshire water

Rotcher Road, Holmfirth – 19/08/24 to 30/08/24 – Reconstruction of retaining wall – Kirklees Council

Bank Gate, Slaithwaite – 24/08/24 to 02/09/24 – Utilities works – BT