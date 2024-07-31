Roadworks in Dewsbury: Drivers in Dewsbury and Liversedge warned they could face delays ahead of weeks of roadworks
Roads will be resurfaced and gas mains will be replaced at Dewsbury’s John Ormsby VC Way, and Listing Lane and Valley Road in Liversedge.
Meantime, £750,000 works will be continuing on the Queensgate and Shorehead stretch of Huddersfield Ring Road.
Here, new curbs, upgraded traffic signals and resurfaced roads, will be introduced.
Below is a roundup of roadworks taking place across the borough between Monday, July 29 and Sunday, August 25:
Lily Lane, Mirfield – 29/07/24 to 12/08/24 – Rebuilding sections of damaged wall – Kirklees Council
John Ormsby V C Way, Dewsbury – 31/07/24 to 16/08/24 – Replace gas mains – Northern Gas Network
Woodhead Road, Lockwood – 06/08/24 to 08/08/24 – Utilities works – Yorkshire Water
Listing Lane and Valley Road, Liversedge – 12/08/24 to 30/08/24 – Replace gas mains – Northern Gas Networks
Sugar Lane, Dewsbury – 12/08/24 to 01/09/24 – Carriageway resurfacing – Kirklees Council
Lower Wellhouse Road, Huddersfield – 12/08/24 to 11/10/24 – Reconstruct burr wall – Kirklees Council
Royd Street, Milnsbridge – 12/08/24 to 25/10/24 – Bridge strengthening – Kirklees Council
Town End Road, Holmfirth – 14/08/24 to 16/08/24 – Utilities works – Yorkshire water
Rotcher Road, Holmfirth – 19/08/24 to 30/08/24 – Reconstruction of retaining wall – Kirklees Council
Bank Gate, Slaithwaite – 24/08/24 to 02/09/24 – Utilities works – BT
Kirklees Council is encouraging residents to visit the ‘one.network’ website before travelling for live updates and full details of all upcoming roadworks.
