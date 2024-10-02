Roadworks in Batley, Dewsbury and Liversedge coming up this month

By Abigail Marlow
Published 1st Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
People living across North Kirklees are being encouraged to check their journeys as a series of roadworks are set to get underway this month.

Kirklees Council has published its monthly roundup of just some of the roadworks soon to take place across the borough.

Among the planned works are road resurfacing across several towns and villages.

Elsewhere, mains are due to be replaced and a bridge inspected.

The roadworks will take place in October
Planned works Location Start date Expected completion Organisation carrying out the work
Repairs to damaged wall Market Street, Huddersfield 07/10/24 06/12/24 Canal and River Trust
Bridge inspection Crow Trees Road, Huddersfield 10/10/24 10/10/24 Xeiad
Resurfacing, surface dressing, patching Britannia Road, Slaithwaite Purlwell Hall Road, Batley Prince Street, Primrose Hill Longwood Edge Road, Longwood Clough Lane, Liversedge Park View, Cleckheaton Lower Wellhouse Road, Golcar 13/10/24 14/10/24 17/10/24 21/10/24 21/10/24 28/10/24 21/10/24 18/10/24 23/10/24 27/10/24 25/10/24 03/11/24 Kirklees Council
Mains replacement Fair Lea Road, Kirkburton Providence Street, Dewsbury 21/10/24 28/10/24 29/10/24 15/11/24 Northern Gas Network
