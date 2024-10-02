Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People living across North Kirklees are being encouraged to check their journeys as a series of roadworks are set to get underway this month.

Kirklees Council has published its monthly roundup of just some of the roadworks soon to take place across the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the planned works are road resurfacing across several towns and villages.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, mains are due to be replaced and a bridge inspected.

The roadworks will take place in October

Planned works Location Start date Expected completion Organisation carrying out the work Repairs to damaged wall Market Street, Huddersfield 07/10/24 06/12/24 Canal and River Trust Bridge inspection Crow Trees Road, Huddersfield 10/10/24 10/10/24 Xeiad Resurfacing, surface dressing, patching Britannia Road, Slaithwaite Purlwell Hall Road, Batley Prince Street, Primrose Hill Longwood Edge Road, Longwood Clough Lane, Liversedge Park View, Cleckheaton Lower Wellhouse Road, Golcar 13/10/24 14/10/24 17/10/24 21/10/24 21/10/24 28/10/24 21/10/24 18/10/24 23/10/24 27/10/24 25/10/24 03/11/24 Kirklees Council Mains replacement Fair Lea Road, Kirkburton Providence Street, Dewsbury 21/10/24 28/10/24 29/10/24 15/11/24 Northern Gas Network