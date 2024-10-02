Roadworks in Batley, Dewsbury and Liversedge coming up this month
People living across North Kirklees are being encouraged to check their journeys as a series of roadworks are set to get underway this month.
Kirklees Council has published its monthly roundup of just some of the roadworks soon to take place across the borough.
Among the planned works are road resurfacing across several towns and villages.
Elsewhere, mains are due to be replaced and a bridge inspected.
|Planned works
|Location
|Start date
|Expected completion
|Organisation carrying out the work
|Repairs to damaged wall
|Market Street, Huddersfield
|07/10/24
|06/12/24
|Canal and River Trust
|Bridge inspection
|Crow Trees Road, Huddersfield
|10/10/24
|10/10/24
|Xeiad
|Resurfacing, surface dressing, patching
|Britannia Road, Slaithwaite Purlwell Hall Road, Batley Prince Street, Primrose Hill Longwood Edge Road, Longwood Clough Lane, Liversedge Park View, Cleckheaton Lower Wellhouse Road, Golcar
|13/10/24 14/10/24 17/10/24 21/10/24 21/10/24 28/10/24
|21/10/24 18/10/24 23/10/24 27/10/24 25/10/24 03/11/24
|Kirklees Council
|Mains replacement
|Fair Lea Road, Kirkburton Providence Street, Dewsbury
|21/10/24 28/10/24
|29/10/24 15/11/24
|Northern Gas Network
