Road in Mirfield could remain closed for two weeks after major water main burst

A major water main burst on Steanard Lane near The Ship Inn, Mirfield

A major water main burst on Steanard Lane near The Ship Inn on Saturday morning, leaving the road underwater and homes and businesses without supply.

Emergency crews attended and shut Steanard Lane between the A644 Huddersfield Road and Granny Lane while engineers re-routed supplies.

However, the re-routing – or "re-zoning" – caused the main in the Old Bank Road and Taylor Hall Lane area to burst, leaving more customers without water or with reduced pressure for several hours.

A major water main burst on Steanard Lane near The Ship Inn, Mirfield

A Yorkshire Water spokesman said: “We had burst water mains on Steanard Lane and Old Bank Road on Saturday, which temporarily left some properties without water.

“Our field teams worked hard to fix the issues and get normal supply back up and running as quickly as possible.”

The statement made no mention of how long Steanard Lane will be closed, however the Reporter understands it is likely to be at least two weeks.

Kirklees Council highways engineers are also looking at the road surface which has collapsed just past the bridge and falls away into the River Calder.

The road surface nearby has risen several centimetres and there are ripples and cracks in the tarmac.

There is still access for homes and businesses on Steanard Lane, and The Ship Inn – so often hit by flooding in recent years - remains open.