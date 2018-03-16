Road closures and delays across the district as roadworks take place

Here are the latest planned roadworks for Yorkshire:

M1 junction 40 Ossett

The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 19 March and Wednesday 21 March for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 41 to junction 42 Lofthouse

The northbound exit slip road at junction 41 will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 20 March. The southbound entry slip road at junction 42 will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 21 March. The southbound entry slip road at junction 41 will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Thursday 22 March. The closures are for technology work and will take place between 8pm and 6am. Drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 32 Castleford to junction 30 Rothwell

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight from junction 30 to junction 31 for four nights from Wednesday 21 March. The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight from junction 31 to junction 32 on Sunday 25 March. The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight from junction 31 to junction 30 for five nights from Monday 19 March. The closures which are for resurfacing work will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 24 Ainley Top

The eastbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for two nights for Thursday 22 March for electrical work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M621 junction 1 Beeston to junction 7 Stourton

The anticlockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 19 March. The clockwise and anticlockwise will be in narrow lanes with a 30mph speed restriction until June for the installation of concrete barrier. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 5 North Ings

The northbound entry will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 20 March for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A1T Barnsdale to Ferrybridge

The northbound and southbound carriageway will be in narrow lanes with a 40mph speed restriction until April for barrier renewal work.

A180 Stallingbrough to Great Coates

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will have a 24/7 lane 2 closure with a 50mph speed restriction until March for the installation of concrete barrier.

M1 junction 37 to junction 38 Haigh

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 19 March for carriageway repair work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 to M606 junction 2 Euroway

The M606 southbound link to the M62 westbound will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 19 March for bridge work. The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads at junction 26 on Wednesday 21 March. The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads at junction 26 on Wednesday 22 March. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A616 Wortley Interchange

The eastbound exit and entry slip roads will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday 19 March for survey work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A63 Brighton Street

The eastbound and westbound exit and entry slip roads will be fully closed overnight on Monday 19 March for general cleaning and maintenance. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A63 Daltry Street

The eastbound and westbound exit and entry slip roads will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 20 March for general cleaning and maintenance. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A1033 Mount Pleasant

The eastbound and westbound exit slip roads will be fully closed overnight on Friday 23 March for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A64 Scotchman lane to Whitwell Duals

There will be convoy working on the eastbound carriageway for five nights from Monday 19 March (excluding weekends) for drainage work. The work will take place between 8pm and 6am.

A64 Bramham to Askham Bryan

There will be a 40mph speed restriction in place 24/7 on the eastbound and westbound carriageway from Bramham to Tadcaster for barrier work. The overall scheme is due for completion in May.

A64 Hopgrove to Grimston

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for six nights from Monday 19 March for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.