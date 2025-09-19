A proposed Ravensthorpe Station visualisation from the north-west.

Trains will not be stopping in Ravensthorpe for three years from December with the town’s railway station set to close before being rebuilt 200 metres away.

The Department for Transport confirmed the news earlier this week after a consultation was launched in September 2024.

The plans for the new station in Ravensthorpe, located to the west of the existing station, are part of the multi-billion-pound Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU).

It is planned to open in the summer of 2028, with the DfT confirming the closure of the current Ravensthorpe station “will take effect, with the end of service on December 13, 2025.”