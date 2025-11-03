Ravensthorpe Station set to close while new building is constructed near current site as part of Transpennine Route Upgrade

Ravensthorpe Station will close in December to allow the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) team to construct a new and modernised building.

Rail replacement bus services will run between Ravensthorpe and Dewsbury Stations throughout the closure, which begins on December 14, to keep customers on the move.

The newly-built Ravensthorpe Station, which will be located 200m west of the current site, will have step free-access and a footbridge with lifts, as well as a new forecourt area with improved drop-off facilities.

The construction of a longer island platform will accommodate longer trains with more seats for passengers.

This is part of TRU’s wider work in the area, which will see a new four-track railway installed through the footprint of both the existing station site and new location.

The new station cannot be built until the tracks are laid, including the construction of the new Baker Viaduct – both of which will enable faster trains to overtake slower ones, reducing journey times across the North.

Overhead line equipment that will power electric trains will also be installed.

Andrew Campbell, TRU sponsor, said: “The closure of Ravensthorpe Station marks the beginning of a pivotal phase for TRU and perhaps one of the most significant projects within the programme – the scale of work being undertaken in Ravensthorpe serves as a great indicator of the upgrades that will be delivered here.

“The four-tracking over a brand-new viaduct and through a modernised station means customers will benefit from faster, more reliable journeys across the Pennines with greater capacity.

“We’d like to thank the community for their understanding as we deliver these major upgrades.”

Work is well underway in the area, known as the Ravensthorpe triangle, and is currently one of the biggest civil engineering sites in the country.

Notable work so far includes the installation of concrete beams to form the new Calder Road bridge, the installation of piers for the new Baker Viaduct, and utility diversions on Thornhill Road as part of road and track realignment work.

Andrew Allwright, TRU programme delivery lead for Northern, said: “The work to upgrade Ravensthorpe Railway Station will support the efforts that the Transpennine Route Upgrade is doing to deliver a fully accessible railway that is fit for the 21st century.

“When Ravensthorpe Station closes, from Sunday, December 14 until the May timetable change in 2026, Northern will be running a rail replacement service between Ravensthorpe and Dewsbury, connecting to services for a number of destinations, to ensure our customers can continue to travel with as little impact to their journeys as possible.

“We recognise that the work taking place will lead to extended journey times for customers travelling from Ravensthorpe and thank them for their continued patience.”

The work is scheduled to be completed in summer 2028.