Public transport disruption: Bus services cancelled as heavy snow hits Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

A number of bus services in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen have been cancelled after heavy snow in the area this morning (Friday).

By Adam Cheshire
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Arriva Yorkshire has confirmed on Twitter that “due to the current weather conditions a number of our services are not operating.” While apologising for any inconvenience caused, Arriva has advised commuters to “check the app for full details.”

WY Metro has confirmed on their website which services will not be running in North Kirklees:

200 Heckmondwike-Cleckheaton-Birstall-Morley-White Rose-Leeds

201 Heckmondwike - Batley - Morley - White Rose Centre - Leeds

229 Huddersfield - Heckmondwike - Birstall - Gildersome - Leeds

230/230A Dewsbury - Thornhill - Wakefield

250 Heckmondwike

254 Brighouse - Cleckheaton - Birkenshaw - Leeds

255 Halifax - Wyke - Scholes - Cleckheaton - Leeds

260 Huddersfield - Upper Heaton - Roberttown - Cleckheaton

261 Heckmondwike - Roberttown - Mirfield - Upper Heaton- Kirkheaton - Huddersfield

268 Wakefield - Dewsbury - Heckmondwike - Cleckheaton - Odsal Top - Bradford

271 Cleckheaton - Heckmondwike - 283 Dewsbury- Batley -Birstall- Bradford No Hurstlands Rd - Mount Pleasant - Howden Clough - East Brierley or Birkenshaw Bar

280 Dewsbury-Thornhill-Wakefield No Overthorpe Rd - Thornhill Edge, Ingham Road to Dewsbury Only

281 Bradford-Birstall-Batley-Dewsbury Not serving Hyrstlands, Mount Pleasant, Howden Clough and Fieldhead

Kirklees Council has been out gritting the borough’s roads since 5am this morning, while a lot of schools within Dewsbury, Batley and Spen have closed their doors due to the adverse weather.

