Public transport disruption: Bus services cancelled as heavy snow hits Dewsbury, Batley and Spen
A number of bus services in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen have been cancelled after heavy snow in the area this morning (Friday).
Arriva Yorkshire has confirmed on Twitter that “due to the current weather conditions a number of our services are not operating.” While apologising for any inconvenience caused, Arriva has advised commuters to “check the app for full details.”
WY Metro has confirmed on their website which services will not be running in North Kirklees:
200 Heckmondwike-Cleckheaton-Birstall-Morley-White Rose-Leeds
201 Heckmondwike - Batley - Morley - White Rose Centre - Leeds
229 Huddersfield - Heckmondwike - Birstall - Gildersome - Leeds
230/230A Dewsbury - Thornhill - Wakefield
250 Heckmondwike
254 Brighouse - Cleckheaton - Birkenshaw - Leeds
255 Halifax - Wyke - Scholes - Cleckheaton - Leeds
260 Huddersfield - Upper Heaton - Roberttown - Cleckheaton
261 Heckmondwike - Roberttown - Mirfield - Upper Heaton- Kirkheaton - Huddersfield
268 Wakefield - Dewsbury - Heckmondwike - Cleckheaton - Odsal Top - Bradford
271 Cleckheaton - Heckmondwike - 283 Dewsbury- Batley -Birstall- Bradford No Hurstlands Rd - Mount Pleasant - Howden Clough - East Brierley or Birkenshaw Bar
280 Dewsbury-Thornhill-Wakefield No Overthorpe Rd - Thornhill Edge, Ingham Road to Dewsbury Only
281 Bradford-Birstall-Batley-Dewsbury Not serving Hyrstlands, Mount Pleasant, Howden Clough and Fieldhead
Kirklees Council has been out gritting the borough’s roads since 5am this morning, while a lot of schools within Dewsbury, Batley and Spen have closed their doors due to the adverse weather.