£37.2m plan for Kirklees highways approved

A £37.2m plan to improve the borough’s highways has been approved by Kirklees Council.

The cash, which covers spending over two years, will be used on essential works including road surfacing and potholes; street lighting; structures; road safety; flood management and drainage; traffic signals; car parking and cycling facilities; and making public transport a realistic option for more people.

In addition, a successful bid in 2024 to the Department for Transport resulted in the council being allocated £500,000 from the Green Light Fund for traffic signal improvements - which is focussing on the A62 Corridor at Cooper Bridge - and £875,000 from the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement for the Kirklees Speed Limit Review.

A further £72,600 share of the West Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s Traffic Signals Obsolescence Grant is also available to replace defective traffic signal equipment.

Huddersfield Town Hall.

Councillor Munir Ahmed, cabinet member for Environment and Highways, said: “Maintaining and improving our highways network is essential to making Kirklees a great place to live, work and visit.

"Our ongoing investment improves access links between our towns and villages, creating more opportunities for education, employment, and training.

“Investing in highways assets across Kirklees is key to supporting people in making the shift towards other travel options.”

Other initiatives will see better signage, boardwalks, footbridge and handrails installed on local Public Rights of Way, along with improved drainage and vegetation management along the 700 miles of rural and urban footpaths, bridleways and byways, aimed at making them more accessible.

The Safer Roads programme will continue to encourage a shift towards more active modes of transport as the council makes improvements to the borough’s infrastructure including pedestrian crossings.