£350,000 project to install new facilities at Dewsbury Rail Station

The proposed platform one waiting shelter at Dewsbury Rail Station

The works will see the installation of male and female toilets, alongside a Changing Place facility, in a separate building on platform two alongside the station building.

There will also be an additional waiting shelter on platform one (towards Leeds) which will assist customers during poor weather conditions, as they wait to board our new longer five carriage Nova trains which call at the station.

The works have been funded through the TransPennine Express Customer and Communities Improvement Fund, supported with a £105,000 Transforming Cities funding contribution from Kirklees Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The proposed platform two WC/Changing Place unit at Dewsbury Rail Station

Works to install these facilities started this week on Monday (July 19) and are due to be completed and made available for customer use in September.

Andrew Croughan, TransPennine Express station manager for Dewsbury, said: “I’m delighted that we are offering these modern facilities to rail users at Dewsbury, which not only provide more comfortable waiting spaces, but for the first time in many years toilets for our customers, and a Changing Place for some of our vulnerable customers.

"I am proud that we will be able to improve our customer offering, and hopefully make using the station, and the rail network, more comfortable.

“These works will no doubt require a level of disruption, that we will obviously try to keep to a minimum, as we balance the safe operation of the station alongside these much-welcomed improvements.”

Coun Eric Firth, Kirklees Council's cabinet member for town centres, said: “These improvements will make a big difference to anyone using the station.

"The modernisation of the station is in line with our ambitious plans for the regeneration of Dewsbury town centre. This work complements the improvements to walking and cycling provision that Kirklees Council have recently completed.

"I look forward to seeing the continued improvement of the town centre.”

Coun Kim Groves, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s transport committee, said: “I am so pleased to see these improvements being made to Dewsbury Rail Station, which will make such a difference for people travelling on the rail network.

“It is so important for our stations across West Yorkshire to have modern, high quality facilities to make them places that are attractive and comfortable places to be and improve people’s experiences of travelling by rail, and our Transforming Cities Fund programme will make this possible across the region.

“We know enabling more people to travel sustainably will be key to us achieving our aim of becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038.”