Proposal to convert section of Cleckheaton car park into a pocket park as part of £5.1m active travel plans across West Yorkshire

By Dominic Brown
Published 24th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A £5.1million project to improve walking, wheeling and cycling facilities in West Yorkshire is taking a major step forward.

The West Yorkshire Places scheme includes proposals such as new street crossings and lighting, improved green spaces and traffic calming measures.

People are now being asked for their views on the West Yorkshire Combined Authority initiative, which aims to encourage more people to choose active travel and make local neighbourhoods safer and more attractive across Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Cleckheaton, there are proposals to improve connection to the Spen Valley Greenway with a new ramp, as well as improving lighting under the bridge and converting a small section of the Crown Street car park into a pocket park.

The active travel proposals in Cleckheaton also include improving connection to the Spen Valley GreenwayThe active travel proposals in Cleckheaton also include improving connection to the Spen Valley Greenway
The active travel proposals in Cleckheaton also include improving connection to the Spen Valley Greenway

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “Everybody in West Yorkshire deserves to have access to low-cost, sustainable travel options.

“Through initiatives like this we are making it easier and safer to walk, wheel and cycle, which help improve the health and well-being of our communities.

“This will play a key part as we build a modern, integrated transport network and a better-connected region, so your feedback is invaluable.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The combined authority is working in partnership with Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield councils to deliver the scheme.

The consultation for Kirklees starts on Tuesday, April 1, and will last for six weeks.

Drop-in sessions and webinars will take place over the next few weeks to find out more about the latest plans.

There will be a drop-in session at Cleckheaton Market Arcade, Albion Street, on Thursday, April 10, from 2-5pm.

For more information and to complete the survey, visit: https://www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/wy-places

Related topics:West YorkshireCleckheatonPeopleTracy BrabinKirklees

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice