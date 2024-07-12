Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Millions of pounds will be spent on fixing pot holes and making other improvements to the roads across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirklees Council has announced a £41m investment over two years for the whole of the borough’s highways.

The work will include fixing road surfacing and potholes, street lighting, road safety measures, flood management and drainage, traffic signals, car parking and cycling facilities, and public transport provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the Department for Transport has awarded the council £500,000 from the Green Light Fund for traffic signal improvements and £875,000 from the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement for the Kirklees Speed Limit Review.

The money will be used to fix pot holes and make other improvements

There is also a further £72,600 as a share of the West Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s traffic signals obsolescence grant, as well as Network North funding of £1,843,934.

Coun Cathy Scott, leader of Kirklees Council, said: “The maintenance and improvements of our highways network are vital for the development of Kirklees as a place where people want to live, work and visit.

"Continued investment improves access links between our towns and villages, creating more opportunities for education, employment, and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Investing in highways assets across Kirklees is key to supporting mode shift to more sustainable methods of transport by investing in safer pedestrian access, cycling facilities and better access to public transport, linking our town centres.”

Some of the money will be spent on flood management, with improved gullies and drains, and a continuation of street lighting upgrades.

Public rights of way will see better signage, boardwalks, footbridges and handrails, along with improved drainage and vegetation management.

There will also be funding for new traffic light technology, prioritising junction and crossing sites for replacement, helping to improve journey times and prioritise public transport, pedestrians, and cyclists at individual junctions and along key corridors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding will also help to maintain and improve the condition of the highway network across Kirklees, which comprises of 1900km of roads; 2333km of pavements and cycleways; 754 bridges, larger culverts, subways and retaining or other walls; 58,805 streetlights; 250km of established drains; 75,653 gullies, plus other items such as road markings and street furniture.