Popular train operator says 'most' train services will be running as usual over the early May bank holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Train operator Northern has shared that most of their services across the North of England will be running as usual over the early May bank holiday.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst trains on most routes will be running as normal over the weekend, services may start later or finish earlier, so the operator is advising customers to leave plenty of time to travel and check train times before heading to the station.

As the second largest train operator in the UK, Northern runs over 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, some may be affected over the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

Train operator Northern is encouraging customers to get out and enjoy the early May bank holiday by train.

Engineering work will affect a small number of routes, with work taking place on lines running between:

Manchester Victoria, Newton-le-Willows and Chester/Liverpool

Manchester and Preston via Wigan North Western

Manchester Victoria and Clitheroe

Leeds and Nottingham

Huddersfield station will also be closed on Saturday and Sunday for works as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Rice, chief operating officer for Northern said: "We're hoping for some fantastic weather over the early May bank holiday weekend, and there's no better way to get out there and enjoy it than by train.

"Whilst we've got some engineering work taking place on a handful of our routes, the vast majority of Northern trains will be running as normal. A reduced timetable is still in place on Sunday across the North West, so customers should make sure they check before they travel as trains may be busier."

Full details of the changes to services over the early May bank holiday can be found on Northern's website: https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/may-bank-holiday