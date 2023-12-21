A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Cleckheaton.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian on Westgate shortly before 6.30am.

The man with serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Road closures were in place for a short time.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.