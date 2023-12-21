News you can trust since 1858
A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Cleckheaton.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Dec 2023, 13:09 GMT
Police were called to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian on Westgate shortly before 6.30am.

The man with serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Road closures were in place for a short time.

Police were called earlier todayPolice were called earlier today
Officers say enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

