Plans revealed for major upgrade of canal towpath in Mirfield, as well as improvements at town's Memorial Park

The Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), in partnership with Kirklees Council and the Canal and River Trust, has released plans to upgrade the canal towpath between Shepley Bridge Marina and Station Road in Mirfield.

The proposals come as part of TRU’s “First and Last Mile” programme, which aims to improve journeys to and from the stations along the route between Manchester and York.

The scheme has pressed ahead with plans for the Mirfield station area and is currently running a public consultation until August 31. Park and canal users, residents and businesses are being encouraged to give their views online at www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/countryside-parks-and-open-spaces/mirfield-memorial-ground.

Before on-site work begins, people can also view the plans and concept designs at a drop-in event at Mirfield Memorial Ground today (Thursday, August 29) between 3pm and 6pm. Staff from Kirklees Council and the Canal and River Trust will be present to answer any questions and welcome thoughts from any interested parties.

Councillor Munir Ahmed, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for environment and highways, said: “We are delighted Mirfield Memorial Park has secured funding from TRU’s ‘First and Last Mile’ scheme. This will enable the council to improve various entrance points to the park, benefitting local residents.

“Upgrade works to the canal towpath, which runs next to the park, will also improve the access points between the park and canal.

“Together the works will provide improved accessibility to the park and towpath for residents, as well as enhancing an alternative ‘green’ route to the railway station for rail users.

“This project is in addition to the funding secured for the play park as part of the Playable Spaces Scheme.”

The canal towpath from Shepley Bridge Marina to Station Road will be revamped to allow for enhanced pedestrian use, with an agreement also in place with Kirklees Council Highways to provide an improved crossing point on Lowlands Road to enable better access between the footway network and the canal.

Mark Robinson, enterprise manager at the Canal and River Trust, said: “We know how popular this section of towpath is along the Calder and Hebble Navigation, which is well used by the local community and among our canal users and we’re delighted that funding has been secured.

“As a charity it’s so important that we work with other organisations to keep our historic canals alive.

“This towpath upgrade project is a fantastic example of how we can work together to make canals more welcoming and attractive, not only to local people but also visiting boaters, which bring important economic benefits to the local communities.

“We strongly encourage people to take a look at these proposals and have their say on how they can be improved.”

Upgrades to Mirfield Memorial Park include play area improvements, accessibility improvements from Gill Bridge and Hurst Lane into the park, new petanque pistes and renovations to the steps of Parkfield Crescent.

The scheme aims to improve accessibility to the station with better natural spaces and facilities throughout the Mirfield area.