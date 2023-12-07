Plans for new bus station in Heckmondwike are approved, with construction work due to start in January 2024

Plans to build a new bus station in Heckmondwike have been given the green light by West Yorkshire leaders.

The existing “bus hub” in the town centre will be given a major upgrade, with more bus stands and improved facilities for passengers.

The current traffic island will be demolished, and a new bus station building with indoor waiting facilities built in its place.

The project aims to improve journey reliability and times, as well as reduce congestion and improve air quality.

An artist's impression of plans for the new bus station in Heckmondwike

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “We want to improve bus services for people in West Yorkshire, so that public transport is reliable enough to make it the first choice for travel.

“This new station is a big step towards that goal and will make it easier to walk, cycle and wheel in the area too.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the project come to life as we build a better-connected region that works for all.”

Members of West Yorkshire Combined Authority approved the plans at a meeting today (Thursday).

This £8.6million project is being delivered in partnership with Kirklees Council.

The new, fully accessible station will also include extra seating, better footways, cycle parking, solar panels, a “green roof” with plants and more green space for people to enjoy.

New toilet facilities will be created, including a “Changing Places” room with extra features for people with a range of disabilities.

It will also improve safety by introducing more CCTV cameras and better lighting.

Coun Cathy Scott, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “As we unveil the new Heckmondwike Bus Station, we embark on a transformative journey that goes beyond bricks and mortar.

"This station is not just a transportation hub; it's a catalyst for positive change within our community.

"With an unwavering commitment to sustainability and accessibility, this project is part of plans to regenerate the town centre and is part of our Heckmondwike Blueprint regeneration initiatives.

“Our vision encompasses a future where bus travel becomes a preferred choice, reducing our travel-based carbon footprint and congestion.

"By enhancing reliability and attractiveness, we invite more residents to embrace sustainable transport, making strides towards our sustainable and inclusive growth ambitions.”